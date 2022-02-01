Voluntary Health Organizations Market Introduces Digital Philanthropy

Voluntary Health Organizations Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction to online fundraising is gaining popularity in the voluntary health organizations market. Voluntary health organizations market outlook changed as major players operating in the industry are highly focused on introducing digital philanthropy which is widely favorable among donors (and the non-profits they support). For instance, according to fundraising statistics 2021, 60% of millennials give an average of $481 to NGOs, while online donations accounted for 14.1% of all gifts received by nonprofits. In 2020, online giving is expected to increase by 21%. Facebook fundraisers accounted for 1.3% of all online earnings for nonprofits. In 2020, revenue from Facebook Fundraisers increased by 14%.

Increased voluntary contributions are expected to drive the demand for the voluntary health organizations market. Voluntary health organizations generate their revenue primarily from voluntary contributions from the general public, which are to be used for general or specific purposes that are connected with health, welfare, or community services. For instance, the total voluntary contributions to UNICEF in 2020 exceeded $7 billion. The public sector, including government, inter-governmental, inter-organizational partners, and Global Program Partnerships contributed the largest share, $5.45 billion to UNICEF in 2020. According to the voluntary health organizations market report, a growing number of voluntary contributions from the general public are predicted to fuel the demand for the market.

The global voluntary health organizations market size is expected to grow from $37.40 billion in 2021 to $40.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Voluntary health organizations growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The voluntary health organizations market share is expected to reach $54.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Major players covered in the global voluntary health organizations industry are Mercy Ships, American Heart Association, Angelwood, Valley Aids Council, March of Dimes, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, American Lung Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Center Industries, AccessCNY, American College Of Cardiology Foundation, American Diabetes Association, Arizona Partnership For Immunization, Arc Of Nepa, Acadiana Concern For Aids Relief, Mains'l California, Maui Family YMCA, Parkview Huntington Family and Young Men's Christian Association.

TBRC’s global voluntary health organizations market analysis report is segmented by mode of donation into online donation, offline donation, by organization type into multilateral organizations, bilateral single government agency, non-governmental, by organization location into domestic, international.

Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – By Mode Of Donation (Online Donation, Offline Donation), By Organization Type (Multilateral Organizations, Bilateral Single Government Agency, Non-governmental), By Organization Location (Domestic, International) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a voluntary health organizations market overview, forecast voluntary health organizations market size and growth for the whole market, voluntary health organizations market segments, geographies, voluntary health organizations market trends, voluntary health organizations market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

