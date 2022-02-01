Licorice Extract Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2,439 Million by 2027 | CAGR 4.40%

IMARC Group expects the global licorice extract market to reach US$ 2,439 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.40% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licorice extract is derived from Glycyrrhiza glabra licorice roots. It has an aromatic flavoring and a sweet taste. It exhibits various antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that aid in the treatment of ailments, such as heartburn, acid reflux, hot flashes, coughs, and bacterial and viral infections. It finds extensive applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries.

Global Licorice Extract Industry Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Along with this, the rising incidences of diabetes, toothache, asthma, celiac diseases, and skin infections are favoring the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing product demand in the pharmaceutical industry is significantly contributing to market growth across the globe.

Moreover, significant growth in the food and beverage industry has also created a positive outlook for the market since there has been an increasing demand for licorice extract as a food additive or natural sweetener in candies and custard.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/licorice-extract-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Licorice Extract Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alfarid Corporation Limited, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Avestia Pharma, C.E. Roeper GmbH, F&C Licorice Ltd., Herbochem, Hyundai Bioland, Mafco Worldwide LLC, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Norevo GmbH, Shaanxi FUJIE Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and VPL Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, form and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Breakup by Form:

Block

Powder

Paste

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Tobacco

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3FYg2SY

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.