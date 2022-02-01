Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market and Global Cloud ERP Software Market 2022- Industry Verticals, Size, Top Players, Competition, Statistics, Growth and Risk Factors, Forecast 2028

Global Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market Research analyses global product demand and key business issues such as market costs, gross margins, tariffs. Surveys provides insights into current and future trends in the industry, assessing market share, size, and geographic conditions in terms of value and quantity. The report also highlights sub segments to provide insights into base year earnings and expected future periods

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market size is estimated to amplify due to growing digitization in business processes that will enable in automation of work and streamline the information. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a software system designed for the primary purpose of the integration of many functions of various areas in a business process into one system. Its applications in construction activities, the healthcare industry, and other industries are expected to bolster the growth in the market. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 42,160 million, and in the year 2028, it is predicted that the market will be valued at USD 63,030 million. The CAGR during this period is over 5.9% during the review period. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2022-2028”.

The presence of numerous ERP solution companies across the U.S. and Canada is expected to present itself with profitable opportunities for the market.

TOP Companies:

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Kronos

Epicor

IBM

Totvs

Workday

UNIT4

YonYou

Cornerstone

Kingdee

Digiwin

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic presented with opportunities, rising digital transformation during this period enabled the demand for ERPs that are managed on the cloud, leading to Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market growth.

Geographically, the market is divided into, Americas (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia), Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, and France), Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC Countries)

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

On premise ERP

Cloud-based ERP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Others

Report 2:

Global Cloud ERP Software Market 2022-2028:

The Global Cloud ERP Software Market size is anticipated to expand itself due to the adoption of cloud-based computing and technological advancements. Higher returns on the investments, low upfront costs, and need for organizational need for improvement in efficiency and productivity are expected to be drivers for this market. The benefits of such computing services can be most beneficial for small and medium businesses as it provides access to applications for rational prices. They help in reducing operational costs in IT companies which are the driving force for demand in cloud ERP software. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Cloud ERP Software Market, 2022-2028”.

Top Companies:

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Epicor

Kronos

Concur(SAP)

Ibm

Totvs

Unit4

Yonyou

Netsuite

Kingdee

Workday

Cornerstone

Digiwin

Cloud ERP software refers to the service that lets users to access the ERP software which is being run on shared computing resources. Cloud-based ERP allows access to applications such as disk storage, processing power, and memory through the internet.

The COVID-19 pandemic enabled businesses to use the cloud in order to create robust systems that can function from anywhere in the world letting the workforce work remotely and maintain business reliability. It will lead to an increase in public cloud services such as the SaaS-based industry leading to Global Cloud ERP Software Market growth.

Segment by Type:

Open Source Software

Non-open Source Software

Segment by Application:

Manufacture

Logistics Industry

Financial

Telecommunications

Others

