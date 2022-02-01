Parking Lots and Garages Market Trends In Using Wireless Smart Parking Sensors

Parking Lots And Garages Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless smart parking sensor for detecting parking space occupancy is an emerging trend in the global parking lots and garages market. The Parking Lot Sensor (PLS) senses and records occupancy of parking space, allowing active parking lots management functionality such as search, navigation, and reservation. The parking lots and garages market outlook has changed as the sensors help in the effective management of parking spaces in cities. For instance, BOSCH recently launched a parking lot sensor that utilizes the LoRaWAN protocol for wireless communication. This sensor helps in guided and regulated parking, which removes traffic limitations.

The global parking lots and garages market size is expected to grow from $85.90 billion in 2021 to $92.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The parking lots and garages market share is expected to reach $104.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The lack of sufficient parking due to rising motor vehicles use in developing economies is expected to drive the global parking lots and garages market. Market liberalization has caused a severe increase in transport, one of the important economic sectors, and its operational efficiency, which in turn has led to increased stagnant traffic in cities. For instance, in India, the average volume of traffic related to parking during peak time can reach 30%–50% of total traffic according to a research study published by the Journal of Traffic and Transportation Engineering. The commuters in Indian cities spend over 80 hours a year to look for parking space due to the lack of parking spaces in Indian cities amid a growing population of vehicles. The imbalance between parking supply and parking demand due to the increasing use of vehicles in developing economies is driving the market.

Major players covered in the global parking lots and garages industry are SP Plus Corporation, LAZ Parking Ltd. LLC, ABM Industries Inc, Ace Parking Management Inc, Diamond Parking, Lanier Parking, TPS Parking, Impark, Indigo, Park24, and Wilson Parking.

TBRC’s global parking lots and garages market report is segmented by type into airport parking and garages, events and venues (stadiums for sporting events), healthcare parking, hospitality parking, municipal parking, office parking, university parking, retails parking, residential parking, by site into off street, on street, by technology into smart parking using IoT, automation.



