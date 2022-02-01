Companies In The Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Develop Technological Solutions

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement is gaining popularity in the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market. Vehicle-to-vehicle communication market trends include major companies operating in the vehicle-to-vehicle communications sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), a Japan-based automotive manufacturer introduced "LQ", an advanced technology developed to meet the requirements of the individual to maintain an emotional bond between the vehicle and the driver. The features of the LQ technology involve automated driving, an automated valet parking system, AR-HUD, a Seat with alertness and relaxation functions, an organic LED meter display, and air purification coating.

In October 2020, BorgWarner, a US-based automotive company involved in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles acquired Delphi Technologies for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, BorgWarner will strengthen its electronics and power electronics products, extend its portfolio and strengthen commercial vehicle and aftermarket industries which include the vehicle-to-vehicle communications market. Delphi Technologies is a UK-based power electronics technology and products company that provides vehicle communication interface technology.

Read More On The Global Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-to-vehicle-communication--global-market-report

The global vehicles in the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market size is expected to grow from $16.98 billion in 2021 to $19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The V2V communication market value is expected to reach $32.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Major players covered in the global V2V communication industry are General Motors, Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Harman International Industries, Mobileye, Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Audi AG, Mercedes-Benz, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems Inc, Autotalks, DENSO Corporation, Arada Systems Inc, Nissan Motor Co.Ltd, Honda Motor Company Ltd, and Lear Corporation.

North America was the largest region in the vehicle-to-vehicle communication market in 2021. The regions covered in the vehicle-to-vehicle communication market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global V2V communication market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, by connectivity into dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), cellular, by deployment type into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) devices, aftermarket devices, by application into traffic safety, traffic efficiency, infotainment, payments, others.



Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022– By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Connectivity (Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC), Cellular), By Deployment Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Devices, Aftermarket Devices), By Application (Traffic Safety, Traffic Efficiency, Infotainment, Payments) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market overview, forecast vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market size and growth for the whole market, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market segments, geographies, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market trends, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market drivers, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market restraints, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5593&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Line Of Sight), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), By Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-To Device (V2D)), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-v2x-global-market-report

Passenger Car Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle), By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), By Engine Capacity (<1000 cc, <1000-1500 cc, <1500-2000 cc, >2000 cc), By Propulsion Type (IC Engine, Electric Vehicle), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-car-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses And Coaches), By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), By Application (Mining & Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation), By Propulsion Type (IC Engine, Electric Vehicle), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-vehicle-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/