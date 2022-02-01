Consumer Preference For Reduced Alcoholic Content Is Driving The Hard Seltzer Market Demand

Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages with reduced alcoholic content is expected to propel the growth of the hard seltzer market going forward. Carbonated beverages are drinks that include carbon dioxide dissolved in water, resulting in fizzing and bubbling. Carbonated water is mixed with alcohol and fruit flavors to make hard seltzer. For instance, according to PepsiCo, a US-based carbonated beverages company, India's annual per-capita bottle consumption in beverages increased by 84 bottles in 2021. In India, carbonated drinks account for 51% of PepsiCo's total sales. Therefore, the rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages drives the growth of the hard seltzer market size.

Rising investment by market players in their R&D to launch innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the hard seltzer market. Major companies in the hard seltzer sector are focusing on R&D investments to develop new products with distinctive qualities and enhance their position. For Instance, in 2021, Anheuser-Busch, a US-based brewing company has announced that it will invest more than $1 billion in hard seltzer plants in the United States during the next two years. Furthermore, brewing giant Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to invest $100 million by early 2022 to boost the production of spirit and malt-based hard seltzers.

The global market size is expected to grow from $10.50 billion in 2021 to $12.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The change in the hard seltzer market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The hard seltzer market share is expected to reach $23.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%.

Major players covered in the global hard seltzer industry are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barefoot Cellars, Blue Marble, Boathouse Beverage Co., Future Proof Brands LLC, Cutwater Spirits, High Noon Spirits Company, Kona Brewing Co, Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Smirnoff, Nauti Seltzer, White Claw, NÜTRL, Vizzy Hard Selter, Boston Beer Company, and Mother Earth Brewing Company.

TBRC’s global hard seltzer market report is segmented by type into ABV more than 5%, ABV less than 5%, by flavors into cherry, grapefruit, mango, lime, others, by packaging into cans, glass, others, by application into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, others.

Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (ABV More Than 5%, ABV Less Than 5%), By Flavours (Cherry, Grapefruit, Mango, Lime), By Packaging (Cans, Glass), By Application (Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Convenience Stores) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hard seltzer market overview, forecast hard seltzer market size and growth for the whole market, hard seltzer market segments, geographies, hard seltzer market trends, hard seltzer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

