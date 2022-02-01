Experimenting With Playful Melodies and Catchy Rhythmic Beats – Rapping Prodigy Sora Thrills Fans With Latest Release
From recording songs on his iPhone to producing quality music – Sora’s journey inspires budding musicians around the worldSALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sora is an up and coming rapping sensation who hails from Oregon. With over 3000 new listeners on Spotify, Sora is quickly climbing the ranks and is already one of the most exciting new artists in the music industry today. Sora started making music in high school, a time when he would use his iPhone to record his songs in freshman year. When he first decided to be a rapper, even his dad laughed at the idea, but Sora was determined to not let his life be dictated by what others thought. He “grew from having no flow, to having a flow”, as he says, and would use the garage band app and a headphone mic to slowly but surely get better.
His determination and passion to produce music culminated in him dropping 6 singles, and 1 album comprising 10 songs in high school. Two of the songs are still on his old Soundcloud account. Taking a small break from recording music, he took time to work on his craft while simultaneously dedicating his mental faculties to learn the ropes of music. He would write lyrics everyday, however he waited until he was able to purchase equipment that was good enough for him to record songs the way he wanted to.
Trying to make sure that everyday was a better learning, writing, recording, and producing experience than the day before, Sora quickly began to note a difference in the quality of his music. With songs like “Christmas Bae”, “Matching Mercedes”– which is his latest single, and “Even It Out”, Sora is defying the odds stacked against him and producing music that is vibrant, energetic, unique, and passionate. Fans can hear his enjoyment in his lyrics, and he only gets happier when they move to his music.
Sora is a rising talent in the rap community who infuses enjoyment, excitement, and uplifting vibes in every song he puts out. His latest single, “Matching Mercedes”, is out on all streaming platforms.
