Power Quality Equipment Market is Expected to Reach US$ 23.7 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.10%

IMARC Group expects the global power quality equipment market to reach US$ 23.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power quality equipment is a device that helps in ensuring frequency stability and tracking harmonics. It is equipped with numerous features that aid in maintaining a high level of power quality by avoiding operational downtime. It is widely deployed across the residential and commercial sectors for maintaining and regulating uniform power quality.

Global Power Quality Equipment Industry Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the significant rise in demand for improved power quality in the industrial sector. Furthermore, the continual adoption of renewable energy and power transmission has positively influenced the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing deployment of smart grids across the globe is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of various countries for improving the infrastructure of the manufacturing sector have further boosted the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative product variants and extensive research and development (R&D) have also provided an impetus to the market growth.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., Cordyne Inc., Cyber Power Systems (USA) Inc, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, EMCO Limited, Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation), General Electric Company, Hubbell Incorporated, Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works Ltd., National Instruments Corporation and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, equipment, phase and end user.

Breakup by Equipment:

Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS)

Harmonic Filters

Static VAR Compensator

Power Quality Meters

Others

Breakup by Phase:

Single Phase

Three Phase

Breakup by End User:

Industrial and Manufacturing

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

