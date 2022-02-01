Opening Soon - Photography Exhibition Presents Modern Metropolises Through the Lens of Surreal Architectural Abstraction
Photographer Andrew Prokos's large-scale photographs depict architecture and cityscapes in startling close-up views and mirrored images
The exhibition proposal from Andrew Prokos excited the curators as it serves to expand the viewer's perception far beyond the obvious urban and architectural views we see on a regular basis”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sixth annual Xposure International Photography Festival in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, has announced the recipients of this year’s roster of exhibitions. New York City fine art photographer Andrew Prokos was among those selected for a coveted spot at the festival. His extensive solo exhibition, entitled 'Andrew Prokos: New Abstraction', includes large-scale works from two award-winning photographic series 'Metropolis Abstracted' and 'Inverted'.
— Xposure Festival director Simon Newton
Metropolis Abstracted is a series of abstract photographs which incorporate elements of contemporary architecture found in New York City and other great metropolises. Through the use of mirrored images Prokos unlocks an intriguing hidden geometry found in carefully selected views and close-up details. In a recent interview with Widewalls Magazine Prokos expands on his process: “Each detail is captured with the intent of forming a much more complex composition. When the image is reflected, an entirely new and inherent structure and visual language emerge. People often comment that the images seem to be revealing a hidden symbolism, and they interpret the images in all kinds of ways. So they do become a sort of Rorschach test for the viewer, which is not by design but rather an interesting by-product of the process and its effect on the viewer.”
Prokos’s photographic series Inverted, which was photographed entirely in the UAE, captures the futuristic towers of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah along with more intimate renditions of lesser-known Modernist buildings. The cityscapes are rendered in a bold color palette achieved through inverting the scenes and depicting them as surreal negative images. Presented as large-scale photographs up to two meters in height, the series utilizes flat color fields, abstracted details, and close-up views of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to startling effect. Prokos continues: “In Inverted the intent is to shift the viewer’s perception of the mundane in order to see it in a new way. The close-up facades of these Modernist buildings in Abu Dhabi or Dubai offer a glimpse of the lives of the inhabitants. They are occupied spaces, and that humanizes the series. Often the balconies of these buildings have personal effects on them…laundry hanging out to dry, exercise bicycles, carpets, baby strollers, etc. When looked at in the negative (inverted) realm, they take on all kinds of beautiful hues and become enticing and enigmatic objects. This is not me colorizing the scene but the opposite of our positive perception of the scene, which is beautiful in an unfamiliar way.”
In remarks regarding the exhibition selection process, Xposure Festival director Simon Newton explains: “The exhibition proposal from Andrew Prokos excited the curators as it serves to expand the viewer's perception far beyond the obvious urban and architectural views we see on a regular basis. He continues that “We have not previously shown abstract photography as a genre at the Festival, and found Andrew's work a visually compelling departure from our previous offerings in both composition and scale.”
Xposure festival is the largest such celebration of photography in the Middle East region, and has quickly grown to become one of the largest in the world. It attracts renowned photographers eager to present their work to the public in the Festival’s sleekly produced exhibitions, seminars, and workshops. This year’s festival will run from February 9th -15th at Expo Hall Sharjah in Sharjah, UAE.
About Photographer Andrew Prokos:
Andrew Prokos is an internationally recognized photographer whose career spans twenty years. Known primarily for his large-scale cityscapes, architectural compositions and experimental series, his work has won top honors at the International Photography Awards in New York, Prix de la Photographie in Paris, and American Photography's annual juried competition. Prokos’s work has been exhibited in contemporary art galleries, museums and art collections in North America, the UK, Continental Europe, and Asia. More of his photography can be seen at https://andrewprokos.com.
