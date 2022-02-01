Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market On Position to Reach $7,675.4 Million by 2030

Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market By Product Type, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at $4,558.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $7,675.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Collagens are the key structural proteins that ensure the cohesion, elasticity, and regeneration of all the connective tissues, such as skin, tendon, ligament, cartilage, and bone. Collagens are composed of large triple helix chains of amino acids, and these large triple helix chains are not soluble. Some of the applications include collagen casings, medical materials, and sponges for burns. When collagens are partially hydrolyzed, gelatins are formed. In this process, collagen triple helices are broken down into individual strands. This molecular structure is soluble in hot water and jellifies when cooled. Further, hydrolysis of these gelatins lead to the formation of peptides. In this process, the individual strands of protein are broken down into small peptides of amino acids. These peptides are even soluble in cold water, easily digestible, and ready to be absorbed by human body.

Moreover, increase in awareness about the health benefits of collagen peptides and gelatin has propelled the consumption rate and is often viewed as a healthier option as a rich protein source. Consumption of collagen peptides improves skin health, reduces the risk of joint disorder such as osteoarthritis, improves bone density, and enhances gut health. In addition, it aids in weight management, supports formation of lean body mass, and enhances muscle recovery. Other benefits of collagen peptide and gelatin include improvements in heart and brain health. Thus, increase in health awareness among consumers is anticipated .to propel the collagen peptides and gelatin market demand.

In developed countries, such as the U.S., Canada, UK, and France, the collagen peptide and gelatin market is at an established stage. However, the market has been growing rapidly in the developing countries, owing to the introduction of a wide range of product portfolio available at a low cost. These countries lacked wide application of collagen peptide and gelatin products, owing to poor economic conditions. This provides a huge opportunity for manufacturers to offer their products in the developing countries. The regions, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, provide ample opportunities for investment and innovation in the collagen peptide & gelatin market. However, stringent food regulations, social and religious food norms, and increased awareness toward animal conservation are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Surge in demand for convenience and functional food & beverages products coupled with increase in uses in the pharmaceutical application is projected to boost the collagen peptide and gelatin market growth. Moreover, use of gelatin has increased in cosmetics as it is used as natural ingredient in cosmetics products such as shampoos, lotion, moisturizing creams, facial creams, and others which is a latest collagen peptide and gelatin trends Furthermore, gelatin is a great ingredient for all varieties of desserts owing to its properties such as foaming, coating, and stabilizing which provides an additional brightness, smoothness, and even textured consistency to the dessert products. In addition, gelatin also plays as a key role in variety of dairy application such as dairy drinks, yogurt products and quark which has further augmented the growth of collagen peptide and gelatin market.

The major players operating in the collagen peptide and gelatin market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the collagen peptide and gelatin industry include Collagen Solutions, Plc, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, GELNEX, Holista Colltech Limited, LAPI GROUP SpA., Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V., and Weishardt Grou