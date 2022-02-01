COVID-19: Morocco Records 1,321 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 4.4Mln People Receive Third Dose of Vaccine

MOROCCO, February 1 - Morocco confirmed 1,321 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 7,048 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,658,729 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,079,723 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,441,797 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,132,716 while recoveries increase to 1,076,471, i.e. a recovery rate of 95%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (407), Casablanca-Settat (197), the Oriental (195), Fez-Meknes (181), Souss-Massa (95), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (90), Marrakech-Safi (89), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (39), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12), Draa-Tafilalet (10) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (6).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,400 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 38 new deaths reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (9), Casablanca-Settat (8), Marrakech-Safi (6), Souss-Massa (5), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (4), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2), the Oriental (1), Fez-Meknes (1), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

The number of active cases has reached 40,845, including 748 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 31 January 2022