Manufacture of COVID-19 Vaccines: President of UN General Assembly Welcomes Morocco's Efforts

MOROCCO, February 1 - The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid praised, on Monday, the efforts undertaken by Morocco in the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, expressing support for all the actions that contribute to vaccine equity, particularly in Africa.

"I note that Morocco is one of only five African countries that have reached the World Health Organization (WHO) target of vaccinating 40% of the population against Covid-19," Shahid told MAP.

"These efforts should be applauded," said the UN official.

Last Thursday, HM King Mohammed VI chaired, in the province of Benslimane, the launch ceremony for the construction of a manufacturing plant of COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines, a structuring project which, in the long term, will contribute to ensure the vaccine sovereignty of the Kingdom and the African Continent as a whole.

In this regard, the President of the UN General Assembly said he supports "all efforts that contribute to the production and distribution of vaccines, particularly in Africa where several countries do not have the same vaccination rates as in Europe or North America."

He also noted that vaccine equity is "essential" to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"The more time passes, the more likely new variants will form," said the UN official, adding that he will convene a high-level meeting on this issue on February 25.

Dubbed "SENSYO Pharmatech", the industrial unit of Benslimane, the largest platform by capacity of Fill & Finish of vaccines in Africa, will eventually become one of the top 5 in the world. This large-scale project aims, in the medium term (2022-2025), to transfer the aseptic filling and active substance manufacturing of more than 20 vaccines and bio-therapeutic products, including 3 COVID-19 vaccines, in Morocco in less than 3 years, covering more than 70% of the Kingdom's needs and more than 60% of those of the Continent.

MAP 31 January 2022