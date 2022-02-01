Submit Release
World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakech Postponed to 2023

MOROCCO, February 1 - The World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings, initially scheduled to take place in Marrakech in October 2022, will take place in 2023, according to a release issued by the two financial institutions on Monday.

"The planned World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings that were scheduled to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, in October 2022, will now take place in Washington D.C. due to continuing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic," the relase pointed out.

"The October 2023 Annual Meetings will be held in Marrakesh," the source added.

The Annual Meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank Group and IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in another member country.

The Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others.

