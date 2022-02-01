Submit Release
Manufacturing Industries: 2.9% Rise in Producer Prices in Dec. (HCP)

MOROCCO, February 1 - The producer price index of the "Manufacturing industries excluding oil refining" sector posted an increase of 2.9% during December 2021 compared to November 2021, according to the High Commission for Planning (HCP).

This increase is the result of the 15.3% rise in prices in the "Chemical industry", 0.5% in the "Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products" and 0.1% in the "Food industries", "Manufacture of textiles", "Woodworking and manufacture of wood and cork products" and in the "Manufacture of electrical equipment", said the HCP in an information note on the industrial, energy and mining output price index (IPPIEM) of December 2021.

This change also takes into account the 0.7% drop in prices recorded in the "Metallurgy" and 0.3% of the "Clothing Industry", added the same source.

In addition, the producer price indices of the sectors of "Mining and quarrying", "Production and distribution of electricity" and "Production and distribution of water" have stagnated during December 2021.

MAP 31 January 2022

