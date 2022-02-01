Virinco announces US Office Opening in North America
Norwegian company Virinco expands to the United States with its high-quality award-winning Test Data Management solution WATS.
I am excited and eager to lead the expansion of WATS in the Americas. We see the potential for significant growth in sales in this market.”DRAMMEN, NORWAY, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the company’s expansion strategy, the new office will facilitate local sales and support for the American market. Chris Nelson, appointed Managing Director of Virinco Americas, will lead the operations in the US. He brings more than 20 years of experience in automation, test, and measurement across a wide span of industries.
— Chris Nelson
“I am excited and eager to lead the expansion of WATS in the Americas. We see the potential for significant growth in sales in this market,” comments Chris.
Virinco’ s sales director responsible for WATS global expansion, Vidar Grønås, said: “Despite being in the ‘Information Age’ many companies in today’s electronics industry suffer from severe, but often invisible, inefficiencies. Difficulties accessing and analyzing relevant manufacturing test data agree that the necessary improvements are near impossible. The result is significant time wasted on trivial data activities, reduced quality levels, and completely avoidable recalls and warranty claims. Problems that the industry needs to get to grips with as we calibrate to the post-pandemic world.”
“As part of our long-term strategy, expanding sales in the global market is a key element. Virinco already have major US and American customers adapted to the WATS platform for global control of manufacturing, but having a Virinco office in the US is a game-changer, said Virinco CEO Tom Andres Lomsdalen. “We have known Chris for many years, and we know he will fit well with the culture and values at Virinco. We are extremely excited to have him on our team and eager to help new customers benefit from the WATS platform.”
About Virinco
Virinco has more than 25 years track record, serving international high-tech customers. Our deliveries range from turn-key engineering projects to manufacturing-focused PLM (product lifecycle management) advisory and solutions. In short, we help our customers bring better products and services to the market faster and at a lower cost than their competitors.
Our customer and partner base ranges from small disruptive companies, to governmental bodies to several Fortune 500 companies. Our award-winning Test Data Management solution WATS has, since its inception in 2003 and the expansion to a cloud-based SaaS solution, skyWATS (now WATS.com) in 2013, acquired thousands of users around the globe.
WATS automates the transformation of test- and repair data into real-time actionable information for the global value chain through any web browser. WATS can integrate with a wide range of third-party systems and data sources, from turn-key manufacturing test systems to enterprise software and business intelligence applications. To learn more visit: WATS.com
For more information and Press contacts:
Tom Andres Lomsdalen, CEO Virinco, Mobile: +47 93 03 02 75, tom.lomsdalen@virinco.com
Vidar Grønås, Sales Director Virinco, Mobile: +47 95 98 48 38, vidar@virinco.com
Chris Nelson, Director Virinco Americas, Mobile: +1 608-852-7328, chris.nelson@virinco.com
