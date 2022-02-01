Demand for style and comfort Products to Have a Significant Impact on Growth of the Athleisure Market - AMR

Athleisure Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athleisure Market Outlook - 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Athleisure Market by Product Type, Gender, and Distribution Channel Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global Athleisure market size was valued at $155.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $257.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 38.4% share of the athleisure market.

Athleisure Market - Growth, Trends, Demand, and Forecast 2019-2026

Athleisure refers to a type of casual clothing designed to be worn for exercise and general use. The most common athleisure outfits are leggings, yoga pants, sweatpants, gym tanks, sports bras, hoodies, tights, shorts, sneakers, and others. These type of products have been gaining higher traction among customers who adopt a healthy lifestyle and at the same time seek for comfort and flexibility in wearing clothes or shoes. Millennials are the key target customers in the global athleisure market growth.

Millennials tend to take a more holistic approach to health and wellness factor. They are active and always keen to indulge in fitness oriented activities. Fitness has become an integral part of one’s daily routine. Taking in account on millennials’ perception on fitness, athleisure brands have successfully built an emotional connect between their products and customer. These customers specifically seek for apparels that promote an active lifestyle.

Flourishing Demand For Athleisure Market 2019-2026 :-

Due to the rise in demand for different types of athleisure products, the market has been evolving continuously in terms of its product offerings. Innovation material and technology are being used in designing and producing athleisure product ensuring odor free, stretch ability, sweat-wicking, and protection from dirt. For instance, Nike has been using a blend of classic materials like polyester and spandex and innovative manufacturing techniques. Thus, these materials are woven to create attractive shirts, sweatshirts, and vests.

Key Findings of the Athleisure Market :-

In 2018, based on product type, the sneaker segment accounted for around higher value athleisure market share.

In 2018, based on gender, the male segment accounted for 62.2% share of the athleisure market.

In 2018, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the athleisure market forecast.

The global athleisure market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, gender, distribution channel, and region :-

Based on product type, the market is classified into sneaker, joggers, leggings, hoodies, and others.

Based on gender, the market is segmented into male and female.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA)

The key players profiled for Athleisure industry include :-

Adidas AG (Adidas)

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Lululemon athletica inc.

Nike, Inc. (Nike)

PVH Corp.

PUMA SE

The Gap, Inc.

The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC)

Under Armour, Inc.

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a56227285ddc7a68bd97f12dba8bc51e

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview (2017-18)

3.3. Key Forces Shaping athleisure Market

3.3.1. High bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities

3.5.1.2. Rise in health and wellness trend among the target customers

3.5.1.3. Rise in number of millennials

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Volatile cost of raw materials

3.5.2.2. Availability of counterfeit brands

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Premiumization trend provide immense opportunity

3.5.3.2. Rise in promotional activities & initiatives by various organizations



