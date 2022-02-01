Lil Durk Teams Up With Giveaway for Unique Metaverse Marketing Campaign
Lil Durk has further expanded their marketing efforts into the Metaverse, by teaming up with Giveaway, for a unique marketing campaign.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk has further expanded their marketing efforts into the Metaverse, by teaming up with Giveaway, for a unique marketing campaign to promote their NFT project. The activation was highlighted by several Metaverse billboards featuring Lil Durk's new partnership, as well as other interactive and visual elements to round out the experience.
Lil Durk approached Giveaway for a campaign in the Metaverse -- comprising of NFT posters based around Giveaway's Airdrops.
"The experience itself makes the music and the artistry of Lil Durk feel larger than life", shares Lil Durk's Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Elder. "It's designed to serve as a memorable, interactive and personalized experience for attendees, reminiscent of a musical exhibition or installation, that will promote social media engagement and word of mouth promotion for the project."
"The Metaverse is happening. It's inevitable. It won't be at the flip of a switch, but the next few years will bring about technological innovation at an extraordinary pace. These advances will help level the playing field, creating opportunity for a wide range of artists. We are beyond excited to team up with Giveaway to bring Lil Durk into Decentraland. Lil Durk has only begun to scratch the surface on Web3 and I can't wait to see what we do next.", added Mr. Elder.
Metaverse-savvy users already familiar with Decentraland could also peek behind the posters, revealing a scene filled with butterflies and a lake calling back to the NFT artwork. This is the first of many activations that Lil Durk is exploring throughout the Metaverse.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing of proprietary and licensed consumption accessories. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 4 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Lil Durk's retail segment features the Lil Durk, Lil Durk Cannabis Co., Lil Durk Cannabis Supply Co. and Durkio Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. Lil Durk has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established ecommerce platform LilDurk.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space as well as its wholesale distribution division under Lil Durk Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Lil Durk. Our strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.
About Giveaway
Giveaway allows clients to earn reward points and loyalty bonuses which can be converted directly to cash, robux, NFTs & crypto.
