Intelligent Transportation System Market is expected to project a notable USD 51.2 Billion in 2030

Intelligent transportation system market to surpass USD 51.2 billion by 2030 from USD 15.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Intelligent transportation system Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 51.2 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 14.9 % between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market's expansion can be attributed to a number of factors, including rising public safety concerns, increasing traffic congestion problems, rising favorable government initiatives for intelligent traffic management, high adoption of environmentally friendly automobile technologies, and the global development of smart cities.

“The use of ITS aids in the provision of real-time traffic statistics that can aid in the resolving the increased traffic congestion issues. Sensors that measure vehicle speed, traffic signals, pre-emption alarms, and other traffic-related data are sent into intelligent signal controls. Data from numerous sensors is processed by sophisticated algorithms before being sent back to the controllers. Collecting real-time traffic statistics aids in traffic signal control. To increase mobility, ITS assists drivers in identifying quicker and traffic-free routes”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Intelligent transportation system market: Key Players

• Thales Group (France)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria)

• Garmin (US)

• TomTom International BV (Netherlands)

• Cubic Corporation (US)

• Q-Free ASA (Norway)

• EFKON GmbH (Austria)

• FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

• Indra Sistemas (Spain)

• Other Prominent Players

The intelligent transportation system is a form of ground transportation application that uses communication, analysis, sensing, and control technologies to improve efficiency, mobility, and safety. Intelligent transportation systems are advanced technologies that are being applied to cars, infrastructure, and operating systems to make them smart. The need for ITS systems is steadily expanding as these technologies are applied in areas other than transportation and logistics.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Intelligent transportation system market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by system into advanced traffic management system, advanced traveler information system, its-enabled transportation pricing system, advanced public transportation system, commercial vehicle operation, by application into fleet management and asset monitoring, intelligent traffic control, collision avoidance, parking management, passenger information management, ticketing management, emergency vehicle notification, and automotive telematics. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Intelligent transportation system market Segments

By system type

• advanced traffic management system

• advanced traveler information system

• its-enabled transportation pricing system

• advanced public transportation system

• commercial vehicle operation

By Application

• fleet management and asset monitoring

• intelligent traffic control

• collision avoidance

• parking management

• passenger information management

• ticketing management

• emergency vehicle notification

• automotive telematics

