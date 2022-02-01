Increasing Demand of cutting diamonds will Complement Growth of the Lab Grown Diamonds Market During 2021-2030

Lab Grown Diamonds Market

The Indian subcontinent is emerging as the leading producer of the lab grown diamonds industry with exports grown by 75% y-o-y.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lab Grown Diamonds Market Overview 2021-2030

Lab Grown Diamonds Market by Manufacturing Method, Size, Nature, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research the global lab grown diamonds market size was valued at $19.3 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $49.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth and Demand of Lab grown Market :-

Diamonds are heavily used in the industrial sector and mechanical engineering operations in tools such as saws, drills, polishers, and cutters. Diamond tipped drill bits and diamond coated saw blades makes cutting and drilling operations faster and easier. Different grits of powdered diamonds are also used as industrial abrasives. Lab grown diamonds with added boron have semiconductor like properties that can exceed traditionally used silicone and replace silicone as a major component in electronic operations. Some polished diamonds are used for different optic applications such as particle accelerators, laser systems, and other similar high-powered equipment. Research is being conducted to heck usability of diamonds in the medical field in the form of components in prosthetics and high precision surgical equipment. It is now been used by dermatologists for skin exfoliation in some types of chemotherapy to aid with the absorption of medicines into patient’s body. These industrial applications of lab grown diamonds and further research into the same is expected to the foster lab grown diamonds market growth.

Techniques for growing diamonds in labs and factories were first invented in the 1950s, in the form of HPHT. It was used for creation of diamonds that were small and mostly useful for industrial applications. CVD technology of creating diamonds was invented in the 1980s, and further innovation in diamond manufacturing technology led to creation of techniques for making diamonds that were bigger and could reach sizes of 10 carats and more. Use of renewable energy in the making of diamonds is increasing and use of laser technology for cutting diamonds is also gaining more traction in the market. Further research and innovations can make lab grown diamonds production easier and more efficient, which is expected to have a very positive impact on the lab grown diamonds market in the upcoming years, increasing the lab grown diamonds market demand.

Market trends of Lab grown Market in Upcoming Years :-

The lab grown diamonds market was significantly impacted during the initial phase of the pandemic, however, the market has started rebounding toward the end of 2020. Disruption in supply chain across China and later from India negatively impacted the market, as these countries are the top exporters of lab grown diamonds and hold a significant lab grown diamonds market share across the world. Nevertheless, the market is expected to gain high momentum in upcoming years due to emerging lab grown diamonds market trends.

The global lab grown diamonds market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing method, size, nature, application, and region.

By manufacturing method, the global market is bifurcated into HPHT and CVD. By size it is segmented into below 2 carat, 2–4 carat, and above 4 carat.

By nature, it is bifurcated into colorless and colored.

On the basis of application, it is studied across fashion and industrial.

The global lab grown diamonds market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of The Study

By manufacturing method, the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) segment leads in terms of market share and is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Depending on the size, the below 2 carat segment is the most widely used diamond across both industrial and fashion purposes.

By nature, the colorless segment leads in terms of market share, however, the colored segment is expected to gain high popularity during the forecast period.

By application, diamonds find its prominent use in the fashion industry occupying about three-fourths of market share in 2020.

By region, North-America leads, in terms of market share, however, Asia-Pacific is poised to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the major players profiled in the lab grown diamonds market analysis include :-

ABD Diamonds

Clean Origin

De Beers Group

Diam Concept

Diamond Foundry Inc.,

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd

Mittal Diamonds,

New Diamond Technology LLC

Swarovski AG, and

WD Lab Grown Diamonds.

Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Applied Diamond Inc.,

D.NEA Diamonds,

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co.,

Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited (SLTL Group),

Finegrowndiamonds,

Zhongnan Diamond Co. Ltd, and

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Market synopsis

2.2.Key findings

2.2.1.Top impacting factors

2.2.2.Top investment pockets

2.3.CXO perspective

2.4.View of Engaged Stakeholders

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Porter's five forces analysis

3.2.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3.Threat of substitution

3.2.4.Threat of new entrants

3.2.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Increase in use of lab grown diamonds in fashion jewelry

3.3.1.2.Growth in number of industrial applications of diamonds

3.3.1.3.Availability of lab grown diamonds as a cost-effective alternatives

3.3.1.4.Sustainable methods for lab grown diamonds production make them more attractive for customers

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.Misinformation regarding lab grown diamonds

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Increase in customization of stones and

3.3.3.2.Improvements in diamond production technologies

