Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,894 in the last 365 days.

Application Gateway Market Is Expected to Reach $4.24 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in number of different application layer attacks and surge in demand for secure networks drive the growth of the global application gateway market. Based on component, the software segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application gateway market was estimated at $1.75 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in number of different application-layer attacks and surge in demand for secure networks drive the growth of the global application gateway market. On the other hand, lack of mandatory regulations for information security impede the growth to some extent. However, an increase in the adoption of the Internet of things, AI, and software-defined network technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 221 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9928

COVID-19 scenario-

  • There’s been a steep rise in the adoption of application gateway software for dealing with the increased network traffic securely, which has impacted the global application gateway market negatively.
  • Also, there’s been an increasing demand for application gateway software among the SMEs, which has again been beneficial for the industry.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the application gateway market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9928

The global application gateway market is analyzed across component, organization size, industry verticals, and region.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The service segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half the global application gateway industry. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global application gateway market report include Aculab, Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Citrix Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Forcepoint, F5, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and SAP SE. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9928

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.


Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States           
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Primary Logo

You just read:

Application Gateway Market Is Expected to Reach $4.24 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.