Cloud POS Market is Expected to Reach US$ 10.23 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 23.20%

IMARC Group expects the global cloud POS market to reach US$ 10.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.20% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cloud point-of-sale (POS) helps in the efficient management of POS terminals across multiple locations. This solution provides satisfaction and improved service delivery to its customers. It ensures high scalability and enhanced data security for various businesses. In comparison to hardwired POS systems, cloud POS offers enhanced flexibility in a cost-effective manner. It is widely used across multiple industries, such as hospitality, retail, e-commerce, transportation, logistics, media, and healthcare.

Global Cloud POS Industry Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based payment systems by small businesses. Furthermore, a considerable rise in the adoption of mobile phones and contactless payment options has provided a boost to the market growth.

Besides this, the widespread adoption of advanced solutions by restaurants for facilitating rapid payment transactions is favorably impacting the market growth across the globe.

Other factors, including significant growth in the e-commerce industry and widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with cloud POS systems, are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being B2B Soft, Cegid Group, Fiserv Inc., Intuit Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shopify Inc. and Square Inc.

Global Cloud POS Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Type:

Fixed Point of Sale

Mobile Point of Sale

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Transport and Logistics

Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

