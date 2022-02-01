In-Flight Catering Service Market Size, Competitive Strategies & Forecasts Research Report 2019-2026

In-Flight Catering Service Market

Increase in number of international & domestic air passengers, development in the aviation industry drive the growth of global in-flight catering service market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global in-flight catering service market was estimated at $18.08 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $24.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019–2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including top investment pockets, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Rise in number of international & domestic air passengers, and development in the aviation industry fuel the growth of the global in-flight catering service market. On the other hand, retail on board & personal in-flight chefs and growth in low cost airline market restrain the growth to some extent. However, innovation in food technologies and government initiatives for sustainable air connectivity growth are expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

Send ME Enquire Of this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5281

The economy aircraft class to dominate through 2019–2026-

Based on aircraft class, the economy aircraft class segment generated the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market revenue. The business aircraft class segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the study period.

The full-service segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on flight type, the full-service segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share and is anticipated to dominate during the estimated period. Simultaneously, the low-cost segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.8% through 2019–2026.

North America to maintain its dominance during the study period-

Based on geography, North America accounted for one-third of the total market share and is expected to rule the roost till 2026. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to depict the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the period.

Request For Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5281

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global In-flight catering service market report include Do & Co, Gategroup, Royal In-Flight Catering, Saudi Airlines Catering Company, Flying Food Group LLC, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Newrest Group International S.A.S, and LSG Sky Chefs. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitution

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in number of international and domestic air passengers

3.4.1.2. Growth in the aviation industry

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Retail on board and personal in-flight chefs

3.4.2.2. Growth in low cost airline market

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Innovation in food technologies

3.4.3.2. Government initiatives for sustainable air connectivity growth

3.5. Market player positioning, 2018

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/597a478b35b986dd7b86204dba662eca

Similar Reports:

Cloud Kitchen Market Expected to Reach $71.4 Billion by 2027

Fast Casual Restaurant Market Expected to Reach $209.1 Billion by 2027

Upcoming Reports:

Food Waste Management Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-waste-management-market-A06623

Food Industry Vacuum Cleaning Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-industry-vacuum-cleaning-market-A06862

Beauty-Boosting Beverages Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beauty-boosting-beverages-market-A07092

Advanced Craft Chocolatemarket: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-craft-chocolate-market-A11161

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research