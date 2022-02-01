Dental 3D Printing Market Expected to Rise at 13.70% CAGR during 2022-2027

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.70% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental three-dimensional (3D) printing refers to the usage of disruptive technology for the production of physical models for prosthodontics and orthodontics. It is widely used in the production of 3D printed braces, surgical tools, bridges and surgical guides by leveraging various advanced technologies, such as VAT photo-polymerization, polyjet technology, and selective laser sintering.

Global 3D Printing Industry Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the widespread adoption of additive manufacturing in dental healthcare to develop customized products. Furthermore, the rising incidences of dental conditions, such as oral cancer and tooth decay, due to the unhealthy lifestyles led by the masses represent another key factor driving the market growth across the globe.

Moreover, increasing investments by the key players in research and development (R&D) activities have created a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the growing awareness among individuals regarding dental healthcare is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, the rising geriatric population and improving healthcare infrastructure, are also contributing to the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3D Systems Inc., Carbon Inc., EnvisionTEC (Desktop Metal Inc.), EOS GmbH, FormLabs Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Prodways Group, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw plc, Roland DG Corporation, SLM Solutions Group AG and Stratasys Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, material, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Material:

Metals

Photopolymers

Ceramics

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Vat Photopolymerization

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Others

Breakup by Application:

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Implantology

Breakup by End User:

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

