PhilantroInvestors & ZeLoop Partner to Incentivize Consumer Plastic Recycling World-Wide

Billions of tons of plastic are produced each year but only 9% are recycled1. The world is contaminating itself with plastic and microplastic waste and pollution. The most visible example is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch between Hawaii and California which currently covers an area three times the size of France.
— Ivan Anz, Founder, PhilantroInvestors
It has been estimated by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) that it would take 67 ships, working a full year, to clean up less than 1% of the plastic waste currently there2.
Part of the solution lies in changing consumer behavior planet-wide to recycle rather than waste plastics.
ZeLoop, a UAE-based company, has developed an innovative mobile application for both Android and iOS devices. The ZeLoop app encourages and rewards users for plastic recycling behavior with Binance Smart Chain cryptocurrency tokens. The app currently has 11,000 users in 146 countries.
"Waste plastics are a plague on the planet if they are not recycled," explains Eric Schaffner, CEO and founder of ZeLoop. "We must encourage responsible behavior on the part of consumers to recycle. The ZeLoop app provides worthy incentives to reward consumers to do so. We are enthused to work with PhilantroInvestors to reach the billions world-wide to help bring about this new age of consumer plastic recycling."
PhilantroInvestors, the brainchild of Argentinian-American investor Ivan Anz, looks for and promotes innovative yet profitable investments that advance human welfare and create measurable social impact. The company currently includes Florida-based Inc 500 housing company Equity & Help and water treatment innovator OriginClear in its stable.
"We welcome ZeLoop to the family of PhilantroInvestor companies. For us, investment is about bringing social betterment and uplifting our environment and society while also making a healthy return," says PhianthroInvestors founder Ivan Anz. "The future for consumer plastics is recycling planet-wide. We want to encourage investors to see the light and get on the ground floor with us for the planet's sake."
About PhilanthroInvestors:
PhilanthroInvestors combines traditional venture capital financing tools with philanthropic principles to achieve social impact. By secure, meaningful, and profitable investments, they bring capital and also change people's lives.
PhilanthroInvestors are currently working in three sectors - Housing, Water and Environment - and will be adding more investment sectors in the future.
PhilanthroInvestors founder Ivan Anz owns companies on three continents and has investors in 14 countries.
Visit https://IamOcean.blue to watch a short video and find out more.
