Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 400 Block of R Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the 400 block of R Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:10 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in a traffic accident at the listed location. The victim got out of their vehicle to assess the damage. The suspect exited their vehicle, assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Friday, January 28, 2022, 33 year-old Wendell Whren, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).