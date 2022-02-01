Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 28, 2021, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:42 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A handgun was recovered.

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, 25 year-old Jarmani Feemster, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License offenses.