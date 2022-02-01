Kovair Software Selected by Telcel - The Leading Wireless Provider in Mexico

Kovair bagged the deal based on its huge portfolio of integration tools and flexibility to integrate enterprise business applications such as ERP and CRM.

This is also an indication of the success of Kovair’s Value Stream Management & Delivery Platform – VSMP/VSDP integrated with Kovair’s Omnibus Integration Platform” — Akshay Sharma, CTO, Kovair Software

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair Software, one of the leaders in software integration platforms and a leading provider of value stream management platform (VSMP) solutions for enterprise IT, announced today that Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V. (Telcel), Mexico, one of the subsidiaries of American Móvil, the largest mobile carrier in Latin America, has chosen Kovair’s Omnibus Integration Platform to integrate eight different ALM and Software Development tools for their software development group. This was achieved after a long evaluation process and dialog. Kovair clinched the deal based on its large number of integration tools portfolio as well as its flexibility to integrate enterprise business applications such as ERP or CRM or any business or customer management application that are used across this large organization.

“We are very pleased to have won this marquee customer in the Latin American market and hope to win other deals based on American Móvil’s lead in adopting this state-of-the-art technology in their software development process” stated Bipin Shah, CEO and Chairman of Kovair.

"Thanks to the technical capabilities and technology of Kovair Omnibus, it is possible for Telcel's IT department to properly integrate their application development tools. Achieving this feat, given the complexity of Telcel's operation, highlights Kovair's Omnibus adaptability for requirements” stated Alberto Campos, CEO of Paradigm Technologies who represents Kovair for Latin American Markets and brings significant experience in the IT Industry for those markets.

“This is also an indication of the success of Kovair’s Value Stream Management and Delivery Platform – VSMP/VSDP integrated with Kovair’s Omnibus Integration Platform,” stated Akshay Sharma, CTO, Kovair Software.

“To compete in today’s constantly changing landscape, with Digital Transformation, with 5G/IoT, Edge Computing, it’s increasingly vital for organizations to focus on driving successful outcomes and increasing business value. CIOs and Software Architects on ALM, DevOps and DevSecOps projects should explore Kovair’s VSMP/VSDP solutions, and Kovair’s Enterprise iPaaS (integration Platform as a Service) Omnibus, all supporting Kovair’s unique solutions, including Revenue Management with Project and Portfolio Management. Kovair’s newest solutions additionally support complete workflow automation, security vulnerability assessments, product lifecycle management, and process compliance all seamlessly integrated” continued Sharma.

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Software Applications Development tools and solutions and supports global software development and management through Value Stream Management Platforms – VSMP. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM and various other tools and Applications enables the creation of products in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its recognition of DevOps and DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair DevOps, Kovair ALM, PPM and QuickSync, are highly preferred solutions for some of the major corporations globally.

About Paradigm:

Paradigm Telecom Solutions ("Paradigm") is a Florida Corporation specialized in providing world-class software solutions and high-end services for the telecommunication industry in Latin America.

Paradigm is a proud reseller of Kovair software since 2020 and will keep working towards the expansion of Kovair's brand and technology in the region.

