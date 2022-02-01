Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Is About To Gain Huge Growth During 2019–2026

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market size generated $4.65 billion in 2018, and are estimated to reach $7.81 billion by 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological developments, demand for portable monitoring device, and surge in incidence of diseases drive the growth of the global vital signs monitoring devices market. However, lack of awareness in emerging economies hinders the market growth. On the other hand, availability of proactive monitoring and rise in expenditure on personal healthcare create new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Halma plc (SunTech Medical, Inc.), Omron Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, Nonin Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo Corporation, A&D Company, Limited, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Contec Medical System Co., Ltd, and Smiths Group plc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The demand for vital signs monitoring devices has been increased due to the rise in number of patients affected by Covid-19.

• Moreover, decline in working hours in factories and restrictions on supply chain led to the shortage of medical equipment in the market.

By product, the blood pressure monitoring devices segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for half of the global vital signs monitoring devices market. This is due to increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, lurking risk of high BP in geriatric population, and expanding base of lifestyle diseases including obesity and diabetes. However, the pulse oximetry devices segment to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population and latest upgrades in smart pulse oximeter.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the study period, as they minimize the duration of hospital stay for patients, thus reducing the overall cost of treatment. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global vital signs monitoring devices market, owing to as these devices facilitate early detection of a patient's deteriorating health condition.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the revenue, due to increase in incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, infectious, and respiratory diseases. However, the global vital signs monitoring devices market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of infectious diseases such as malaria and typhoid and se in geriatric population and increase in demand for vital signs monitoring devices for home care settings.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

