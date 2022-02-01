WORLD-RENOWNED THOUGHT LEADER EDDY ANDREWS SET FOR 2022 SEMINAR TOUR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading thought leader and brand strategist Eddy Andrews has established himself as one of the industry’s leading experts in transforming company strategies. Now, the world-renowned coach is excited to announce that he is heading out on the American seminar circuit with a unique ten-date tour across the country.
As the world begins to return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses and organizations are now looking to transform their operations and take their company to the next level. Having worked with everyone from global corporations to budding entrepreneurs, leading brand and marketing strategist Eddy Andrews knows exactly what it takes to succeed in this modern world.
Focusing on helping clients to grow both their personal and professional brands, alongside developing their human-to-human engagements, Eddy is one of the most experienced individuals in his field. For over a decade, he worked at one of the country’s leading PR agencies, supporting multimillion dollar brands to maximise their marketing.
Now, the skilled spokesman is heading out on his first major USA seminar tour, taking in ten dates across the country. Open to all individuals, no matter the industry or size of their business, these seminars are designed to provide unique insight into the world of branding and marketing, giving attendees the secrets and tips they need to succeed.
Eddy Andrews also has extensive experience in maximizing brand awareness and assisting businesses to expand their reach. Having featured across the likes of the Wall Street Journal, Today Show, and CNN, he will also be helping individuals with the best way to reach new audiences and maximise their sales conversions.
Speaking ahead of the tour, Eddy Andrews added, “After the challenges of the last few years, I’m really excited to be heading out on my first major speaking seminar tour. The world is changing at such a rapid rate, it can be really hard for businesses to stay ahead of the competition and know the best ways to build their brand.
The idea of this tour is to give them the knowledge and skills required to navigate this complex world, allowing them to progress forward with complete confidence. Over the years, I have worked with everyone from major corporations to startups, and these seminars are designed to appeal to everyone, so I can’t wait to get out there and meet everyone.”
