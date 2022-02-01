Safes and Vaults Market Size, Demand, Top Companies, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Safes and Vaults Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global safes and vaults market reached a value of US$ 4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Safes and vaults refer to secure storage systems, which are built into walls and floors or are freestanding to safeguard valuables under high-risk situations. They are available in electronic, biometric and mechanical variants and are used for cash management and storing deposits, guns and medical products. They consist of thick metallic paneled doors, which are usually damage resistant. They aid in protecting the contents from extreme weather conditions, robbery, unauthorized access and other intrusions. As a result, they are widely used across both commercial and residential sectors to protect critical records, medical files, ammunition, monetary assets and sensitive documents.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global safes and vaults market is primarily being driven by the increasing crime rates and instances of robberies, especially in the developing nations. The growing product demand from the medical industry, which utilizes safes and vaults to protect essential drugs and minimize prescription-related thefts, is also contributing to the market growth. They are also used in the banking sector to safeguard the deposits and automated teller machines (ATMs) and prevent burglary. Furthermore, various product innovations, such as the launch of security systems integrated with timely alerts and auto-locking mechanisms for improved protection and real-time updates through smartphone applications, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the safes and vaults market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ADT Inc.

Gunnebo Group

BJARSTAL

Bode-Panzer GmbH

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Alpha Safe & Vault Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf

American Security Products Co.

Dormakaba Holding AG

Access Security Products Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global safes and vaults market on the basis of region, type, function type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Electronic

Biometric

Mechanical

Breakup by Function Type:

Cash Management Safes

Depository Safes

Gun Safes and Vaults

Vaults and Vault Doors

Media Safes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by End User:

Banking Sector

Non Banking Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

