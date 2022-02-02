World Cancer Day: Patient Patents Innovation To Improve Outcomes After Cancer Surgery
Cancer patient uses personal experience to bring about safer outcomes for post-op recovery.SACRAMENTO, CA , USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The protocol for managing post-surgical drains hasn’t changed in nearly five decades. After a surgical procedure, most nurses tell patients to use a safety pin for attaching their medical drains to their gowns. However, safety pins are not the safest nor the most effective way to aid in the healing process. KILI Carrier, a newly patented patient innovation, is now available to improve the standard of care and help with recovery after cancer surgery.
When KILI Carrier founder Cinde Dolphin, a cancer survivor, went into surgery for breast reconstruction after a mastectomy, she dreaded the medical drains required during her post-operative care. She knew there had to be a better method than clipping the drain onto the hospital gown with a safety pin. That’s when the light bulb went off, said Dolphin. From that moment forward she dedicated her life to finding a solution to help fellow cancer survivors heal.
KILI Carrier is a mesh apron-like pouch designed to hold medical drains, known as JP drains. The carrier helps reduce the chances of pulling the incision and tearing sutures, allowing the patient to be more mobile and shower more easily, which aids in the healing process.
Breast cancer patient Karen B. said, “After my bi-lateral mastectomy, I was shocked that my JP drains were being held with safety pins. Taking a shower was the hardest part.”
Benjamin T. Lemelman, MD, from University of Chicago Medicine said, “Drains are a big pain point for patients, and the KILI Carrier tackles some major issues head on.” He points out how important it is during recovery to lead life as normal as possible. "Kili Carrier truly enhance the recovery process."
Over 330,000 women in the US are diagnosed each year with breast cancer (Breastcancer.org, 2021), and more than 100,000 women will undergo surgery to remove the malignancy or the entire breast. Cancer treatment centers and hospitals must adapt post-surgery methods to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.
For World Cancer Day on February 4, KILI Carrier brings awareness to the importance of patient input, and urges oncologists to collaborate with patients, listen to feedback, and together find innovative solutions to solve day-to-day issues.
About KILI Carrier
KILI Carrier is a patented post-operative tool designed to reduce discomfort and improve healing for patients who require JP drains. Entrepreneur Cinde Dolphin, a four-time cancer survivor, created the first KILI Carrier to manage medical drains after her breast cancer surgery. Learn more at www.medicaldraincarrier.com
