Gin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.' the global gin market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Gin is a distilled alcoholic beverage that is produced using grain or malt and is flavored with juniper berries. It is commonly available in London dry, old tom and Plymouth variants that are infused with ingredients, such as cinnamon, coriander, citrus peel and liquorice, to enhance the texture and flavor. It is a rich source of antioxidants and vitamin C that can aid in improving digestion, promoting weight loss and improving the texture of the skin. Regular consumption of gin can also minimize the risks of developing cardiovascular diseases, joint-related disorders and high blood pressure.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global gin market is primarily being driven by the increasing preference for alcoholic beverages among the masses, especially millennials. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of botanical flavored and alcohol-free gin variants, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the rising demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) and luxury gin-based cocktails in pubs and cafes, along with the increasing number of distilleries that offer a variety of experimental cocktails and alcoholic beverages, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

• Bacardi Limited

• Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

• Diageo plc

• Forest Spirits by La Hanoudière

• Lucas Bols N.V.

• Mygin

• Pernod Ricard

• Radico Khaitan Ltd.

• Rémy Cointreau

• San Miguel Corporation

• The East India Company Ltd

• William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• London Dry Gin

• Old Tom Gin

• Plymouth Gin

• Others

Breakup by Price Point:

• Standard

• Premium

• Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• On-trade

• Off-trade

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

