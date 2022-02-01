GCC Biocatalyst Market 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “GCC Biocatalyst Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the GCC biocatalyst market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of X% during 2022-2027. Biocatalysts are living enzymes and natural substances that are utilized for performing chemical reactions. They are extensively used in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for the manufacturing of alcohol. Some of the commonly deployed biocatalysts include bacteria, lipase, cellulose, proteases, and amylase. At present, they are commercially available in varying types, such as oxidoreductases, hydrolases, and transferases.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The biocatalyst market in the GCC region is majorly driven by the widespread adoption of biocatalysts across various applications, such as feed, and biofuel production and the significant growth in the field of biotechnology. The rapid technological advancements across the GCC region and the increasing integration of machine learning (ML) and biosensors with biocatalysis processes are providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of biocatalysts across various industries and heavy investments by the governments of various countries across the GCC region to conduct research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive outlook for the market further. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC biocatalyst market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and source.

Breakup by Type:

• Hydrolases

• Oxidoreductases

• Transferases

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Cleaning Agent

• Biofuel Production

• Agriculture and Feed

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Animals

Breakup by Country:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

