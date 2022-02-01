North America Ice Cream Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America ice creams market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America Ice Cream Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the North America ice cream market reached a volume of 8.2 Million Tons in 2020. Ice cream is generally a sweet, frozen dairy product prepared with cream/butterfat, sugar, milk, etc. Some variants like frozen custard also use egg as an ingredient. Ice cream contains high levels of carbohydrates, vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, etc., and is available in various flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, etc. These flavors can induce a soothing effect that helps in de-stressing or elevating the mood. As a result, it is widely consumed as comfort food in households, bakeries, hotels, restaurants, etc.
The rising disposable income levels among North American consumers are contributing to a growing inclination towards upmarket treats formulated with organic ingredients. This represents a primary factor driving the ice cream market in the region. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of numerous lifestyle diseases and the rising health consciousness of consumers are further leading to a shift of preferences towards innovative product variants, such as low-fat, gluten-free, lactose-free, etc. Additionally, the implementation of strict regulations by government bodies pertaining to the labeling, ingredients, and manufacturing of products is also bolstering the product demand. Furthermore, the growing sales of ice cream via online food delivery services are also expected to propel the market growth for ice creams in North America over the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America ice creams market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Report Scope:
North America Ice Cream Market
Key Regions Analyzed
United States
Canada
Mexico
Analysis for Each Country
Market by Flavor
Chocolate
Fruit
Vanilla
Others
Market by Category
Impulse Ice Cream
Take-Home Ice Cream
Artisanal Ice Cream
Market by Product
Cup
Stick
Cone
Brick
Tub
Others
Market by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Ice cream Parlours
Online Stores
Others
Value Chain Analysis
Key Drivers and Challenges
Porters Five Forces Analysis
PESTEL Analysis
Government Regulations
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Structure
Key Player Profiles
