North America Ice Cream Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America ice creams market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America Ice Cream Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the North America ice cream market reached a volume of 8.2 Million Tons in 2020. Ice cream is generally a sweet, frozen dairy product prepared with cream/butterfat, sugar, milk, etc. Some variants like frozen custard also use egg as an ingredient. Ice cream contains high levels of carbohydrates, vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, etc., and is available in various flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, etc. These flavors can induce a soothing effect that helps in de-stressing or elevating the mood. As a result, it is widely consumed as comfort food in households, bakeries, hotels, restaurants, etc.

The rising disposable income levels among North American consumers are contributing to a growing inclination towards upmarket treats formulated with organic ingredients. This represents a primary factor driving the ice cream market in the region. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of numerous lifestyle diseases and the rising health consciousness of consumers are further leading to a shift of preferences towards innovative product variants, such as low-fat, gluten-free, lactose-free, etc. Additionally, the implementation of strict regulations by government bodies pertaining to the labeling, ingredients, and manufacturing of products is also bolstering the product demand. Furthermore, the growing sales of ice cream via online food delivery services are also expected to propel the market growth for ice creams in North America over the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America ice creams market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Report Scope:

North America Ice Cream Market

Key Regions Analyzed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Flavor

Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

Market by Category

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Cream

Market by Product

Cup

Stick

Cone

Brick

Tub

Others

Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Ice cream Parlours

Online Stores

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

