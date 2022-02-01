Anti-tank Missile System Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2021-2026
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Anti-tank Missile System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global anti-tank missile system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An Anti-tank missile, or anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), refers to a guided weapon specially designed for destroying heavily armored vehicles. These weapons can be installed with three types of guidance systems, namely, first, second and third generation. In addition, anti-tank missiles are manufactured in different sizes ranging from smaller, shoulder-launched missiles to bigger missiles that require a team to launch or transport. As compared to conventional weapons, anti-tank missiles help to penetrate heavier obstacles, including walls and bunkers.
The rapid rise in terrorist activities and territorial conflicts across the globe is primarily driving the anti-tank missile system market growth. This is further supported by the escalating demand for extended range missiles in the defense and military sectors. In addition to this, governments of various nations have expanded their budgets to invest in the research and development (R&D) of next generation anti-tank missile systems, which is fueling the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global anti-tank missile system market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Denel Aerostructures (Pty) Ltd. (Denel SOC Ltd.)
Elbit Systems Ltd.
General Dynamics Corporation
KBP Instrument Design Bureau (Rostec)
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MBDA
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Saab AB.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Missile Type:
Man-Portable
Vehicle-Mounted
Breakup by Platform:
Airborne
Ground-Based
Breakup by End User:
Military
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
