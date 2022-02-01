Global Smart Highway Construction Market to Generate $104.77 Billion by 2030,States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the smart highway construction market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the smart highway construction market. The findings of the report states that the global market for smart highway construction generated $20.17 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $104.77 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

Download PDF Sample: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6887729166314274816

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help the market players in devising several growth strategies. Rise in number of vehicles among emerging countries, increase in international trade among the developing nations, surge in road traffic injuries, and emergence of smart city initiatives have boosted the growth of the global smart highway construction market. On the other hand, lack of technical expertise and high initial and maintenance cost restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of smart vehicles and use of advance technology in the transportation industry are anticipated to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the smart highway construction market globally. The outbreak of COVID-19 had given way to disrupted construction activities, owing to lack of smart workforce. Also, the extended lockdown distorted the supply chain, thereby increasing the prices of raw materials, especially during the initial phase of the lockdown. These factors impacted the global smart highway construction market negatively. Nevertheless, as the world is getting better and the construction activities are getting back on track, the market is projected to revive soon.

Get a Sample Report: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1482708289574027264?s=20

“the smart highway construction market has observed significant growth in the past few years, more possibilities are expected to arise as a result of increasing investments on building and road infrastructure. Moreover, to reduce reliance on oil & gas, the government is introducing flex cars and putting more focus on usage of ethanol-fueled vehicles. This helps to reduce air pollution and such factors provide lucrative growth opportunities for the smart highway construction market.” Said Amar Chinchane, lead analyst, construction and manufacturing at Allied Market Research.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global smart highway construction market based on solution, deployment, technology, and geography. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

By solution, the monitoring and detection systems segment dominated the market in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global smart highway construction market. However, the software segment is projected to cite the highest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period.

By deployment, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the cloud-based segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/2133047526858466

By region, the market across North America dominated with the lion's share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the smart highway construction market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The leading market players analyzed in the global smart highway construction market report include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Nippon Koei Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Colas, VINCI Construction, IBM, Heijmans N.V., ABB Ltd., Transstroy, and Cisco Systems, Inc.,

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.