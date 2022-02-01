Air Filters Market 2022-2030 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Air Filters Market

Air Filters Market by Type (Intake & Cabin), Filter Media (Intake-Cellulose and Synthetic & Cabin-Particle) and Type - Global Analysis, Forecasts, 2018-2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air filters market is segmented based on type, filter media, market type, vehicle type, and geography. The market is further classified based on type into intake and cabin. The filter media segment is classified into intake-cellulose & synthetic and cabin-particle & activated carbon. Market types discussed in report are OE and aftermarket. Vehicle types covered in the report are PC, LCV, HCV, and off-highway. The market is segmented geographically into North America, Asia-Oceania, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The prominent companies operating in the air filters market are Denso Corporation, Mann & Hummel Group, Affinia Group Inc., Mahle Group, Sogefi S.P.A., Donaldson Company Inc., Ahlstrom Corporation, Acdelco Corporation, Hengst SE & CO. KG, and Cummins Inc. Various strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others have been adopted by them in order to gain stronghold of the market.

Air filter is a device that prevents entry of contaminants from environment into engine. It supplies clean & uncontaminated air into engine and restricts entry of dust, pollen, mold, & other particles in passenger compartment. Air filters eliminate unpleasant odor, and removes harmful exhaust fumes. The efficiency of an engine is largely dependent on high filtration efficiency and long service life of air filter. Technological innovations such as non-serviceable air filters boost global air filters market.

Increasing vehicle production, stringent emission norms & growing health concerns, and rising demand for cabin comfort systems propels the global air filters market. However, long service intervals affecting aftermarket and reluctance to replace air filters are factors hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, non-serviceable air filters and use of nanofiber filter media are opening opportunities for growth of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The report offers an in-depth analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the global air filters market.

• This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of dominant market shares for each segment helps in understanding the current status of market.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the global air filters market.

• An in-depth analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.

• An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the global air filters market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behaviour of the market.

• Geographically, the global air filters market is segmented into North America, Asia-Oceania, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

AIR FILTERS KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

• Air Filters Market By Type

o Intake

o Cabin

• Air Filters Market By Filter Media

o Intake-Cellulose and Synthetic

o Cabin-Particle and Activated Carbon

• Air Filters Market By Market Type

o OE

o Aftermarket

• Air Filters Market By Vehicle Type

o PC

o LCV

o HCV

 Off-Highway

• Air Filters Market By Geography

o North America

o Asia-Oceania

o Europe

o Rest of the World (RoW)

