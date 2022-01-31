Submit Release
Vandalia Statehouse to celebrate Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12

VANDALIA - The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday with a special event on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Pam Brown, who will portray Mary Lincoln, will present the program "Now and Forever" at 2 p.m.. This is a free event, and refreshments will be provided following the presentation.

The Lincoln's Birthday celebration is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Vandalia Historical Society.

The Vandalia Statehouse, 315 W. Gallatin St., served as the Illinois capitol building from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information about the site and its programming, call 618-283-1161 or visit Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site on Facebook.

Vandalia Statehouse to celebrate Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12

