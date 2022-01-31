Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,852 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Highlights Competitive Strength of AK LNG in Report

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy points to the merits of a new independent analysis on the Alaska LNG project, which estimates that the pricing of Alaska’s liquefied natural gas project would be lower than pricing for other U.S. projects that are competing for the same Asian markets. Alaska’s proximity to Asia also provides a shipping cost advantage.

“The Alaska LNG project is well positioned for Alaska to realize the decades-old dream of bringing our natural gas off the North Slope for the benefit of Alaskans and worldwide markets,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “With key permits and federal loan guarantees in place, the Alaska gasline is moving forward.”

In part, the project would build an 800-mile pipeline to transport natural gas from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska for export. The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act reaffirmed the availability of an estimated $25 billion in federal loan guarantees for an Alaska liquefied natural gas project, which will increase the attractiveness of this energy project for investors. 

Today, the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation released the report by the global research firm, Wood Mackenzie, which analyzes reduced project construction costs, a new project finance structure, and an estimated reduced natural gas purchase cost amounting to a reduction in LNG pricing. In this updated report from 2016, Wood Mackenzie forecasts LNG demand growth to last through 2050, driving LNG prices higher. The strong LNG demand is expected to create a gap in supply starting in 2028, which new projects are required to fill. Alaska LNG is competing to fill the supply gap, the report states.

The Alaska LNG project is a key U.S. energy security asset. Development of the Alaska LNG and natural gas pipeline project will greatly increase the United State’s LNG output and its ability to reduce allied energy dependence on global adversaries. Some 40 percent of European natural gas supplies are sourced from Russia, which, today, has troops staged on the border of Ukraine.

Alaska has ample gas supply. The North Slope Basin in Alaska holds more than 45 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of combined contingent natural gas resource and reserves, an estimated 299 TCF of undiscovered, technically recoverable conventional natural gas resource, and an additional 100 TCF of unconventional resources.

Read the Wood MacKenzie report here.

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Highlights Competitive Strength of AK LNG in Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.