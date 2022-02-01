Submit Release
Council Public Hearings on County's Capital Budget Begin on Feb. 8

For Immediate Release: Monday, January 31, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 — The Montgomery County Council will hold public hearings on the County's recommended Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Budget and FY 23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. Residents can sign up to testify via Zoom or upload their prerecorded or written testimony on the Council's webpage.

The County Executive's Recommended Capital Budget and CIP is submitted to the Council every two years and provides a comprehensive picture of the Executive's recommendations for the capital budget, including new and existing projects for schools, fire and police stations, roads, facility improvements, and environmental protection.

Residents, who are unavailable to provide testimony on the specified public hearing dates, can provide testimony to the Council by submitting written, audio, or video testimony. Currently, the Feb. 8 public hearings have wait lists, but open slots are available on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

More information can be found at the Montgomery County Council's webpage or by calling the Council Public Hearing Information Line at 240-777-7803.

The Council meetings are being conducted remotely via Zoom and will be televised live on County Cable Montgomery (Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30). The meetings are also available live via streaming through the Council website at http://tinyurl.com/z9982v8, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

The Council will approve the County's capital budget and the operating budget at the end of May. The operating budget is scheduled to be transmitted to the Council in March.

Release ID: 22-042 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Jordan Lindsay 240-777-7809

