Governor Newsom Promotes Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being with Advisory Council 

Co-chaired by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, the Council will place a special emphasis on youth physical health and mental wellness

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today named 15 members to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being, which is tasked with exploring strategies to promote health and wellness among Californians of all ages. The Advisory Council is led by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who was a Division 1 athlete at Stanford University and a member of the women’s junior national soccer team, and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Ronnie Lott.

“The pandemic has placed a spotlight on the importance of physical and mental health,” said Governor Newsom. “We are committed to elevating healthy dietary and fitness habits, and mental well-being, to help build a healthier, more resilient California for all.”

“As a lifelong athlete and the mother of four young children, I’m eager to embark on this exciting partnership to provide California children with ample tools and opportunities to establish lifelong mental and physical wellness practices,” said First Partner Siebel Newsom. “After all, we know that lifetime habits around physical activity, sports, nutrition and wellness are formed in early childhood.”

The Advisory Council includes representatives from health and wellness organizations, youth sports programs, education, the entertainment and fitness industry, and other experts on physical and mental health:

Dr. Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, Professor of Clinical Internal Medicine, UC Davis School of Medicine, and Director of the Center for Reducing Health Disparities at UC Davis

Professor of Clinical Internal Medicine, UC Davis School of Medicine, and Director of the Center for Reducing Health Disparities at UC Davis Jessica Cruz, CEO of NAMI California

CEO of NAMI California Nisha Devi, Founder of Kala Wellness, Eastern Medicine Practitioner

Founder of Kala Wellness, Eastern Medicine Practitioner Fran Gallati, CEO of YMCA of the East Bay

CEO of YMCA of the East Bay Ashley Hunter, Founder and Executive Director of Fit Kids

Founder and Executive Director of Fit Kids Savannah Linhares, Varsity Girls Basketball Coach, Biology Teacher, Leadership and Link Crew Teacher at Chowchilla High School, and “Double-Goal” 2020 Coach of the Year, Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA)

Varsity Girls Basketball Coach, Biology Teacher, Leadership and Link Crew Teacher at Chowchilla High School, and “Double-Goal” 2020 Coach of the Year, Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) Cheryl Miller, Olympic Gold Medalist, NCAA College Basketball 3-time Player of the Year, Head Coach Women’s Basketball at Cal State LA

Olympic Gold Medalist, NCAA College Basketball 3-time Player of the Year, Head Coach Women’s Basketball at Cal State LA Dr. Bill Resnick, psychiatrist and philanthropist, and mindfulness practitioner

psychiatrist and philanthropist, and mindfulness practitioner Stephen Revetria, President, Giants Enterprises

President, Giants Enterprises Francesca Schuler, President of the California Fitness Alliance

President of the California Fitness Alliance Dr. Dan Siegel, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine and the founding Co-Director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center

Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine and the founding Co-Director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center Renata Simril, President and CEO of LA84 Foundation

President and CEO of LA84 Foundation Dave Stewart , Former Major League Baseball Player

, Former Major League Baseball Player Dr. Vernon Williams, Sports Neurologist and Founding Director of the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

Sports Neurologist and Founding Director of the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute Kristi Yamaguchi, Olympic Gold Medalist, Founder of Always Dream Foundation

“During my career as a professional athlete, I learned the importance of both physical and mental health,” said Ronnie Lott, who helped secure four Super Bowl victories for the San Francisco 49ers. “We as a society tend to place a heavy focus on physical health, but being healthy in mind is just as important. I look forward to being part of this Advisory Council to ensure all California adults and children can be healthy in mind and body.”

The Advisory Council’s activities may include, among other things, providing guidance on the development of physical activity and wellness goals for Californians of all ages; increasing awareness among all age groups about the benefits of physical activity, sports, nutrition and mental wellness; encouraging intergenerational physical fitness activities; promoting equitable access to outdoor and physical activities for underserved communities; and facilitating collaboration among federal, state and local agencies, education, business and industry, the private sector, and others in the promotion of physical activity and mental wellness.

