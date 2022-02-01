Maryland State Police Identify Victims In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Harford County

January 31, 2022

(BEL AIR, MD) – Maryland State Police have identified the victims in a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed three people and injured two others Monday afternoon in Harford County.

Shortly before 1:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to US Route 1 at Rock Spring Road in Bel Air, Maryland for a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Rav4 was travelling north on the Route 1 Bel Air Bypass. As the Toyota was traveling over the Route 924 overpass, the driver, Mary Yvonne Mejia, 54, of Bel Air, Maryland, attempted to pass another vehicle, when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a Honda Civic.

The Toyota rolled on its side and caught fire. Three state troopers arrived on scene before firefighters or EMS personnel. The troopers used their state police-issued fire extinguishers to slow the fire, then entered the vehicle and pulled out the three victims. One of the Toyota victims, Mary Catherine Blosse, 73, of Bel Air, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two victims in the Toyota, Mejia and a 53-year-old female, were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda, Craig Charles Faunce, 34, and Allison Mae Faunce, 35, both of Joppa, Maryland were pronounced deceased at the scene. Route 1 was closed for about four hours in both directions after the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation …

###

