Worldwide Sales of Digital Gift Card Market is Expected to Reach $1,101.03 Billion by 2030

Digital Gift Cards Market 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gift cards are also known as gift certificates, gift vouchers, and gift tokens, which are generally issued by a retailer or bank as a developmental strategy used for promoting businesses, attracting new customers, increasing brand awareness, reducing fraud, and for improving sales. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the digital gift card market growth includes rise in adoption of advance technologies in the payment sector and surge in awareness of digital payment across the globe.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Digital Gift Card Market by Functional Attribute (Open-Loop Card and Closed-Loop Card), End User (Retail and Corporate) and Application (Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global digital gift card industry size was valued at $ 258.34 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,101.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global Digital Gift Cards Market. The leading market players analyzed in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., InComm Payments, Loop Commerce, Inc., National Gift Card Corporation, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Target Brands, Inc. and Walmart Inc.

The leading players adopted various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and others to achieve sustainable growth and make an international mark.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing Digital Gift Cards Market dynamics, key segments, competitive landscape, major investment pockets, and investment feasibility. These data and statistics will offer a valuable source of guidance for startups, stakeholders, leading market players, and investors to avail useful insights regarding the market and implement necessary strategies.

The research provides an extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Digital Gift Cards Market growth. These insights are useful for determining further strategies and tap on opportunities to achieve sustainable growth. This information and its thorough explanations will also help in knowing driving forces and adopt strategies for realizing growth. Moreover, market players, investors, and new entrants can adopt these insights for identifying the market potential and achieve competitive advantage.

The report provides insights on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Digital Gift Cards Market size. These insights would to help in improvising strategies to cope up with the impact. Moreover, market players can reassess their strategies and mitigate the impact caused due to disrupted manufacturing processes, supply chain, and lack of availability of workforce. Investors can adapt their strategies and determine investment feasibility as per the changing scenario.

The report offers a comprehensive segmentation of the global Digital Gift Cards Market share on the basis of type, applications, end users and region. A detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment is provided in the report with the help of tabular and graphical formats. This analysis is a valuable source of information in determining the largest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. Moreover, these insights will guide in adopting various strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.

The research provides an extensive competitive scenario of the global Digital Gift Cards Market for different regions and respective countries. Regions analyzed in the report include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The data and information about these regions and countries are valuable in determining the strategies and exploring market potential. AMR also provides the customization services for a specific region, country, and segment according to the requirements.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Digital Gift Cards Market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall Digital Gift Cards Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current Digital Gift Cards Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the Digital Gift Cards Market share of key vendors.

Key Market Segments

• By Functional Attribute

o Open loop gift card

o Closed loop gift card

• By End user

o Retail

o Generation X

o Generation Z/Millennials

o Baby Boomers

o Corporate

• By Application

o Consumer Goods

o Health & Wellness

o Restaurants & Bars

o Travel & Tourism

o Media & Entertainment

o Others

• By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

o Europe

 Italy

 Germany

 France

 Netherlands

 Spain

 UK

 Nordic Countries

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Australia

 South Korea

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

