Office of Administration Announces Small Business Impact Study

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Office of Administration (OA) announced today the signing of a Small Business Impact/Availability study for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Program. The study will be conducted by University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC). UMKC will be scheduling upcoming dates for public meetings.

“I am grateful to all of our partners who assisted in getting the study funded and to UMKC who will be leading this effort,” said Director Corey Bolton, Office of Equal Opportunity-Office of Administration. “Conducting this study gives us the opportunity to assess where we are as a state and will assist us in creating access information, resources and capital for the benefit of M/WBEs.”

The purpose of this study is to compare the total number of M/WBE in Missouri to the number being used in state government contracts. The public’s insight and experiences with the state and its contracting process will help the Office of Administration to identify potential program improvements and support Missouri’s strategic objectives to increase collaboration and promote economic growth for all elements of our state.

As part of the process, firms, stakeholders, organizations, and other interested persons are invited to these meetings. This will allow for the gathering of input from input from businesses, community organization, and individuals regarding their experiences in doing business with the state through its M/WBE program, and to help identify barriers to the full and fair inclusion of all firms in state contracting opportunities.

“This is another great example of how UMKC and the UM System work in partnership with state agencies to benefit the people of Missouri,” said UMKC Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal. “Through this partnership, we’re putting our expertise to work to create small business opportunities. That’s what they call a win-win.”

The deadline for the University of Missouri-Kansas City to submit the Small Business Impact/Availability Study is June 30, 2022.

For more information, please contact the Office of Equal Opportunity at 573-751-8130.