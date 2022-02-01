The Exodus Road Discusses Dismantling Digital Exploitation In New Podcast
The Exodus Road Shines a Light on Digital Exploitation in New Until All Are Free PodcastCOLORADO SPRINGS,, COLORADO, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exodus Road keeps fighting to end human trafficking on all fronts with the Until All Are Free podcast, including one of the latest episodes titled Dismantling Digital Exploitation. In the last several months, The Exodus Road has furthered the organization’s fight against human trafficking through new training platforms, significant grants and the opening of a new aftercare center in Thailand, Freedom Home. TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. launched near the end of 2021, and TraffickWatch Academy: Brazil is set to launch in the next few weeks. Like the podcast, both platforms provide deeper insights for viewers into what human trafficking is and how to stop it in the digital age.
In Episode 19 of the Until All Are Free podcast, host Preston Goff interviews Emily Kennedy, co-founder and advisor to Marinus Analytics, diving into the issue of digital exploitation. Marinus Analytics is a leader in artificial intelligence committed to ending systemic exploitation and supporting the most vulnerable.
In the podcast, Kennedy explains how the company uses AI to help public safety professionals with innovative technology that disrupts human trafficking, cyber fraud and child abuse. This includes Traffic Jam, the flagship AI-powered platform that saved an estimated 70,000 investigative hours for law enforcement in 2020 alone.
As discussed in the podcast, providing high-level resources to police and community organizations helps empower these groups to more effectively combat human trafficking from every angle – a goal Kennedy shares with The Exodus Road co-founders Laura and Matt Parker. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur’s Most Powerful Women, Forbes 30 Under 30, and a Toyota Mother of Invention, Kennedy is dedicated to disrupting digital exploitation that can have a life-long impact on survivors.
Kennedy's appearance on Until All Are Free is part of larger efforts by The Exodus Road to team up with fellow organizations and individuals in the fight to end human trafficking. The Exodus Road believes that "justice is in the hands of the ordinary,” so everyone can have an impact in this fight. By spreading awareness and giving communities the tools they need to recognize, disrupt, and dismantle digital exploitation, The Exodus Road hopes to build a community of people who are aware of the issue and who take an active role in combatting it.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1560 survivors and the arrests of 870 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue).
In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization is also launching a similar training throughout Brazil designed specifically for law enforcement partners. In November, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.
For additional information on what you can do to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road's website at https://theexodusroad.com/, or https://www.youtube.com/theexodusroad.
