Authentic CEO & Maura Barclay team up to bio-hack company cultures -- bringing consciousness and unprecedented success

Today marks the launch of Going Limitless, the groundbreaking mastermind that turns companies into high-performing conscious businesses.

We go beyond teaching into immersive experiences because giving people more information does not lead to transformation… it's each person's integration of new, real experiences.” — Amy Levin, Co-Founder of Authentic CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic CEO & Maura Barclay announced today that they have cracked the code for creating conscious companies that are both impactful and highly profitable. They are combining their innovative tools and programs into a new groundbreaking mastermind, Going Limitless, that unveils a new paradigm for how to run a business.

They are disrupting the mindset norm that successful businesses have to be profit-first and that stress, long hours, and eventual burnout is expected for corporate executives. Instead, their Going Limitless mastermind provides tools and techniques on creating high-performing conscious businesses, removing limits to success, wealth, and wellbeing.

While profit-first companies focus on creating financial value for the company and the shareholders, conscious companies focus on creating overall value for the company, the employees, the shareholders, the customers, the partners, and the earth. This broader approach taken by conscious companies, leads to much larger and far-reaching impacts coupled with higher-level, long-term sustainable success.

"There is a misnomer out there that conscious companies are the ones who are trying to save the whales or clean up the environment. This is completely untrue. ALL companies should adopt conscious cultures, not only for the benefit of their employees, but because it benefits the bottom line. Our clients have seen their revenue and valuations increase significantly by unprecedented multipliers through the conscious tools and techniques we are bringing together in Going Limitless," says Amanda Sanders, Co-Founder of Authentic CEO.

Going Limitless is aimed at business leaders and entrepreneurs who want to remove the barriers to success and wellbeing while also making an impact. Conscious companies start with conscious leaders. The paradigm of business is changing and leaders need to change with it to attract and retain employees. Forward thinking leaders and entrepreneurs will join us to define the future of work.

During the 9 months of the Going Limitless mastermind, leaders will learn how to:

-Achieve brain wave states that produce high-performing outcomes and the flow state

-Activate untapped reservoirs of their human potential

-Drop their outdated beliefs and transform them into superpowers

-Open the aperture on their point of view and elevate their EQ

-Leverage the principles of quantum physics in everyday business practices

-Acquire extraordinary levels of self-awareness that extend well beyond the work day

-Ignite their company's growth potential through cultivating a conscious culture

"Culture is the soil you plant your money tree in. Our unique program in Going Limitless creates an innovative type of soil that yields exceptional results. Deciding to collaborate with Amy & Amanda was a no-brainer. We've known each other’s programs because they are so complimentary and high-impact. I am chomping at the bit to see how fast Going Limitless can accelerate the results," said Maura Barclay, CEO of MCBC Consulting.

Leaders and entrepreneurs who are interested in 'being the change' can apply for the Going Limitless mastermind at

https://www.goinglimitless.com.

Going Limitless is delivered in a hybrid format with weekly remote sessions and two onsite retreats (Covid-permitting) over 9 months. The program has limited spots due to the in-depth personalization that maximizes results.

About Authentic CEO:

Amanda Sanders and Amy Levin joined forces in 2018, to create Authentic CEO. They each had a calling to bring consciousness into corporations to change the world from the business workplace outwards. Amanda, a former tech CEO, entrepreneur, and consultant for Fortune 500 companies team up with Amy who left behind 20+ years career in the health and wellness space to found Authentic CEO. Together they have worked with

corporate executives, teams and startups developing the Growth Catalyst Program, utilizing quantum physics and neuroscience to activate leaders and teams greatest human potential. For more information visit their website at

https://www.authentic.ceo.

About Maura Barclay:

Maura Barclay is a Neuro Facilitation Practitioner, author and Transformational Leadership Consultant who is best known for her thought leadership in the

intuitive empowerment field with her book and Unbreakable Woman® programs which she presented across the nation for over a decade at federal agencies, fortune 500 companies and the US military. Her early career as a mind-body Master Instructor contributed

to the proven, evidence-based methodology she employs in her Culture Fitness programs, which help businesses create sustainable, inclusive cultures that drive profits by nurturing people. She currently serves on multiple boards as their Chief Mindset & Culture

Officer. For more information visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maurabarclay/