DTG Recycle Expands Northward with Island Recycling Acquisition
This is a significant geographic expansion Northward as we seek to fully leverage the Washington state wasteshed”BOTHELL, WA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle announced today that it acquired substantially all assets of Island Recycling, located on Whidbey Island.
— Tom Vaughn, CEO
With this acquisition, DTG Recycle assumes Island Recycling’s contract for recycling services in Island County, servicing all of Whidbey Island, the 4th largest island in the contiguous United States and home to one of the regions most significant military bases, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The contract includes operating and managing two Island County recycling centers, as well as collecting, processing, marketing, and transporting household recyclables from additional County-owned recycle parks, schools, and County government office buildings throughout Whidbey Island.
“This is a significant geographic expansion Northward as we seek to fully leverage the Washington state wasteshed,.” says Tom Vaughn, CEO of DTG Recycle. “We are excited to bring new services and additional recycling opportunities to the residents of Island County, including construction and demolition debris recycling, mattresses, and Styrofoam.”
Dave and Jill Campbell started Island Recycling over four decades ago to provide much-needed recycling services to the Island County community. Dave was born on Whidbey Island and saw an ad in the paper from the county for proposals to start a recycling center in Freeland at the old county landfill.
“Island Recycling gave Jill and me a chance to do something positive for the environment and be able to work on the Island and provide for our family. I am excited to see DTG Recycle continue the program that she and I spent our lives building and for the new services and capabilities they will bring to our community that they currently offer elsewhere in the state.”
This announcement marks DTG Recycle’s fourth acquisition in the last two months as they expand their geographic footprint and service offerings. “We continue to be excited that so many business owners entrust DTG Recycle to continue and build upon the great traditions they have built,” says Tom Vaughn.
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. They strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, they provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. In addition, they offer portable restrooms and sinks and sweeper truck services. DTG Recycle is Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com/
