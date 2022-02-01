Veridata Insights reports massive 2021 growth, adds several new hires, corporate divisions and global offices
Data collection firm achieves 150% revenue growth, expands to four new offices worldwide, adds new divisions & more than doubles number of full-time employees
We’ve invested in skilled team members in nearly every department...[and] established two entirely new divisions, qualitative research and survey programming.”DALLAS, TX, USA, February 1, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veridata Insights, a one-stop data collection partner, reports 150% year-over-year revenue growth and the expansion of its team, office locations and services. To ensure continued excellence in service for its clients, the company has added offices in Canada, Bulgaria, India and the United Kingdom. In addition, Veridata added 15 staff members to its team, established a new qualitative research division as well as built its in-house survey programming team.
— om Littlejohn, COO, Veridata Insights
“At this stage of our growth, it made sense to ‘go big’ in 2021 in order to continue fulfilling our commitment to excellent customer service for all of our clients,” said Tom Littlejohn, COO at Veridata Insights. “We’ve invested in skilled team members in nearly every department, from operations and technology to sales and finance. We’ve also established two entirely new divisions, qualitative research and survey programming. This, along with our new global offices, will allow us to better serve the market research and data collection needs of our diverse set of clients.”
Technology New Hires
The technology team has grown, adding software engineers Kelly Martin and Jessica Boe. Both were key hires to continue development on SampleTap, Veridata Insights’ proprietary project management platform. Kelly is focused on front-end web development as well as back-end compute and storage technologies while Jessie enjoys leveraging her passion for machine learning to tackle huge datasets. With their help Sampletap became an even more efficient tool for the operations team to more effectively serve Veridata’s clients.
Operations New Hires
The operations department at the company was expanded by six new staff members, including the recent addition of Director of Operations Natalie Clancy, who was previously a project team lead at Dynata. She is joined by Ashley Jeans, Recruitment and Business Services Specialist, as well as senior project manager Mike Nichols and its weekend service delivery team.
In-House Programming Services Team
Offering programming for a wide range of market research projects, from quick polls, large multi-language surveys, conjoints and custom question builds, this division is platform agnostic specializing in a variety of survey tools. The team is led by Taylor Bietila, Manager of Survey Solutions, who was previously a programmer at Dynata and has a software development background. Also joining the team in 2021 was Senior Survey Programmer Deepak Sawant, who has previously held several survey programming roles for data-driven companies over the past 8 years.
Sales and Finance New Hires
To support the company’s ongoing expansion, Veridata has added Andy Davis as Senior Director of Business Development, who joins the team with deep sales and market research experience from previous roles at companies such as M/A/R/C Research, Dynata, Texas Instruments and Verizon over the past 30 years. He is joined on the business development team by Tony Young, Director of Business Development, who brings his expertise from a variety of media and market research companies, including CBS. The finance team has also expanded with the addition of Mollie Hatten, Director of Accounting.
Established Qualitative Division
Veridata Insights’ qualitative division, established in mid-2021, has already conducted more than 500 sessions of interviews with its BizKnowledge community among niche B2B audiences. The division is led by SVP of Global Qualitative Solutions, Katie Ozdemir, who joined the team last year. Previously, she was Senior Director of Consumer Insights, Global Strategy for Universal Parks and Resorts. She is joined on the qualitative team by project manager, Tabatha Banks.
About Veridata Insights
Veridata Insights, founded in July 2019, is built upon the latest technology and a steadfast commitment to customer service. We leverage the full capacity of the internet to provide unparalleled reach among consumers, business professionals and specialized, target audiences. The Veridata Insights team is experienced, passionate and creative: a combination that delivers the ultimate customer experience. www.veridatainsights.com
