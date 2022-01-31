Submit Release
Governor Ivey Elected to Serve as 2022 Delta Regional Authority States’ Co-Chair

MONTGOMERY — The Delta Regional Authority announced today that Governor Ivey has been elected the 2022 DRA States’ Co-Chairman. DRA’s Board of Governors annually elect a States’ Co-Chairman to work directly with the Federal Co-Chairman on economic development and growth in the DRA region. Governor Ivey previously served as DRA States’ Co-Chair in 2017.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the DRA to help create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of those that reside within the Delta region,” said Governor Ivey.

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.

