COVID-19 vaccine clinics accepting appointments for this week, including some walk-ins

CANADA, January 31 - Health PEI is reminding eligible Islanders that now is the time to get vaccinated against COVID-19 – first, second or booster dose – and take advantage of nearly 2,000 vaccination appointments still available this week at COVID-19 clinics across the province.

There are still over approximately 1,000 appointments available at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 and older to get their booster dose of the vaccine. A limited number of appointments are still available at dedicated children’s clinics for those 5 to 11 years of age, and 900 appointments for booster doses (Moderna vaccine only) are available at clinics for Islanders 30 years of age and older.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics with available appointments through Friday, February 4:

Tuesday, February 1 • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 194 appointments available • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 217 appointments available • Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (9am – 4pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 69 appointments available

Wednesday, February 2 • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 145 appointments available

Thursday, February 3 • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 146 appointments available • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (3pm – 8pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 89 appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 283 appointments available

Friday, February 4 • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 280 appointments available • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments available • O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Road (9am – 5pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 99 appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm)

Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 418 appointments available

The booster dose clinics for individuals 30 years of age and older being offered over the coming week will be accepting both booked and walk-in appointments until the clinic reaches capacity each day. All other Health PEI-run clinics for individuals 12 and older and for children 5 to 11 years of age are offering vaccinations by appointment only.

Special walk-in clinics for individuals 50 years of age and older to receive their booster dose are being offered at the following clinic locations tomorrow:

Tuesday, February 1: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Sherwood Business Centre from 7:30am – 11:30am

Tuesday, February 1: Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Souris Hospital from 10:30am – 11:30am and 1pm – 3pm

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 5 and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines

Media Contact: Everton McLean Health PEI emclean@gov.pe.ca (902) 213-1507